Minister: Losses in tourism will be recompensed with travel boom in post-coronavirus days

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said that all losses imposed on three sectors of Iran’s cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts will be compensated for with a surge in traveling during post-coronavirus days.

Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that although the Persian New Year (started on March 20, 2020) began with the coronavirus outbreak, the year should see a big development in the tourism industry, according to chtn.ir.

“This year should be the year of accelerating construction projects, and the measures that have already been started need to be followed up and the projects should be fully operational,” the minister added.

Mounesan pointed to the activities of a number of handicraft workshops during the coronavirus days to produce masks and medical gowns, adding that, it is an altruistic act that people working in the workshops have turned the virus threat into an opportunity.

The minister continued, “We will definitely have an unprecedented surge in the number of trips after coronavirus outbreak, and much of the losses will be made up by the boom in traveling; therefore, all provinces must be prepared to welcome tourists.”

He also said on April 14 that the ministry is pursuing the allocation of about $250,000 to compensate for the damages to Iran’s tourism infrastructure.

Mounesan noted that the World Tourism Organization recently issued a report estimating that international tourist arrivals could decline by 20 to 30 percent in 2020. Arrivals could also return to seven years ago due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, mcth.ir reported.

“The organization has estimated a loss of 290 to 440 billion dollars,” Mounesan pointed out.

The containment of the pandemic is the utmost priority and the tourism sector is committed to supporting all measures taken to curb the outbreak. UNWTO is working closely with the World Health Organization, its member states and the industry to ensure a coordinated and effective response, he added.