0617 GMT April 19, 2020

News ID: 267931
Published: 0600 GMT April 19, 2020

Iranian official confers with Afghan officials

Iranian official confers with Afghan officials

Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs discussed latest political developments with high-ranking Afghan officials during his visit to Kabul, IRNA reported.

During separate meetings with President Ashrag Ghani, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and supervisor of Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard reviewed bilateral relations and the two countries' methods for fighting coronavirus.

Iran-Afghanistan relations have been growing over the past two decades and Iranian officials have always supported Iran's relations with Afghan government and people.

Last Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2020), Afghanistan had the largest imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran has become its largest trading partner.

 

   
