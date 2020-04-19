Official: Sa’di, perpetual instructor of Persian language

The head of the Sa’di Foundation, on the occasion of the Commemoration Day of the Persian poet, described him as the ever-lasting instructor of the Persian language.

In his message, Gholamali Haddad Adel referred to April 21, which is named as the day of Sa’di.

Since the time ‘Golestan’ (The Rose Garden) was written, the majority of people who have tried learning the Persian language have studied this significant book in their syllabi, IRNA wrote.

Sa’di is undoubtedly one of the most famous Iranian poets in the world, he said.

The official added that the number of translations of Sa’di’s works in different languages, especially ‘Golestan’ and ‘Bustan’ (The Orchard), and the antiquity and variety of these translations prove his fame throughout the world.

Javad Hadidi, a professor of comparative literature at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and a member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature, said in his book titled, ‘From Sa’di to Aragon,’ that there are four streets in Paris with the name of Sa’di; this shows the poet’s importance abroad.

Sa’di’s prominence is not only due to his poetic talent and eloquence, but also due to the intelligence and wisdom that he reveals in the writing of ‘Golestan’, Haddad Adel said.

In writing this book, Sa’di has shown such expertise and an artistic view that he has made it popular for all tastes and ages, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad-Taqi Saberi said on Sunday that paying tribute to Sa’di is to commemorate morality, tolerance and humanity.

The ambassador said that Sa’di’s poetry is the manifestation of peace, love and friendship.

Furthermore, the Center for the Study of Sa’di begins paying tribute to Sa’di in a weeklong program, commencing on April 20, just one day prior to Sa’di Day. The center will livestream music performances on the Instagram page of the center, which are scheduled to be held at Sa’di’s mausoleum in Shiraz.

Seven stories, seven lyrics, seven lectures, seven compositions and seven calligraphy works will be uploaded during the program. ‘Theme Trio,’ a folktronica band, comprised of various elements of folk music and electronica, will be presenting a music video on Sa’di on their Instagram page while a number of poets, writers and researchers will publish their works on Sa’di on different national websites.

The program has been organized in collaboration with the Fars Department of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization and the Shiraz Municipality.

“The Sa’di Foundation not only identifies non-Iranians interested in learning Persian, but also pursues teaching Persian to Iranians residing abroad, especially the children and young adults of Iranian ancestry, born overseas and reared in other countries.”

The Sa’di Foundation aims to eventually become the main resource and reference for anyone who is interested in learning Persian, whether outside or inside Iran, as well as for all individuals and institutions who somehow deal with teaching the Persian language and literature across the world, from prestigious universities to small kindergartens, according to the official website of the body.