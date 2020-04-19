RSS
1133 GMT April 19, 2020

Published: 0611 GMT April 19, 2020

Iranian cinemas may re-open by Eid al-Fitr

A cinematic official said that in case everything goes ahead desirably in terms of curbing the spread of coronavirus, Iranian cinemas will be re-open by Eid al-Fitr (May 24), which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

According to Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei-Nejad, the deputy head of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, cinematic organizers are preparing a collection of regulations in accordance with the measures announced by the Health Ministry, Fars News Agency wrote.

It is to be noted that Iranian cinemas will not re-open unless the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus announces it.

Cinematic policymakers are reviewing Iranian films, among which five movies will go on screen by Eid al-Fitr, he said.

Speaking about the films to go on screen, he said, “We proposed two bestselling comedies, one entertaining film and two action films, along with the resumption of screening the films which could not be displayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

 

 

   
