Archeologists find treasure trove of Assyrian kings discovered in Daesh-excavated tunnels

The previously unknown palace of the Assyrian kings was discovered when the Daesh terrorist group blew up the tomb of the prophet Jonah for ideological reasons. Archeologists spent two months exploring the tunnels dug by Daesh terrorists under the destroyed tomb. The tunnels were found to lead to the military palace founded by Assyrian King Sennacherib in the 7th century BCE.

Professor Peter Miglus, the archeologist who has led work at the site, said that gold kept by Sennacherib may have been discovered by Daesh, express.co.uk reported.

He said, “We can presume many very valuable objects must now be on the black market.”

The archeologists found gold objects littered within the tunnels that were discarded by the terrorists.

Gold from ancient Egypt, such as a gold scarab ring and a small scepter with the ankh, the pharaonic symbol that represents life are still at the site.

Professor Miglus maintains the fact that terrorists overlooked these objects suggests it seized and sold many more.

The archeologists also uncovered two panels that, unusually, show women facing outwards, and carrying plants.

Nearly all Assyrian reliefs are of men, in profile.

Professor Miglus, of Heidelberg University, said the excavations carried out by Daesh had identified the palace throne room, the largest of any in the palaces.

He acknowledged the irony that this work was possible only because of Daesh attempts to destroy history.

He said, “It makes me unhappy to say that this work makes me happy."

Sales of looted antiquities were the second-biggest source of income for the terrorists, after oil smuggling.

Attempts to excavate the site in the 19th and 20th centuries were curtailed for fear of disturbing the shrine and offending local people.