Thalassemia patients in Yemen supported by Emergency Health and Nutrition Project

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder. Specialized care across the lifespan of a thalassemia patient can help them lead a normal and healthy life. Thalassemia is a treatable disorder that can be well managed with blood transfusions and chelation drugs.

Patients suffering from thalassemia and blood disorders in Yemen are benefiting from services provided by the national blood and transfusion centers supported by the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project, emro.who.int reported.

In 2019, WHO in partnership with the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), under the framework of the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project supported national blood transfusion centers in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Taiz, Abyan, Al Mukalla and Ibb governorates. In addition to establishing new ones in Sayoun and Hajjah. Thanks to this partnership, in 2019 alone, over 73 500 people were provided with life-saving blood transfusion services.

And while blood transfusions are a life-saving treatment for many people with thalassemia; the transfusions do involve challenges. Iron overload is the major consequence of regular blood transfusion, excess iron will be deposited in human body. If the excess iron is not removed, it can cause damage to the heart, liver, and endocrine system making iron overload the major cause of morbidity for thalassemia patients. This is why chelation drugs are a critical part of treatment to help the patient’s body eliminate iron overload.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed has worked as a pharmacist for nine years. “Patients with hereditary blood disorders seek medication to find a second chance at life, but sometimes critical drugs are not available in the country or too expensive that patients can’t afford it,” he said.

Rasha Mohammed Ali has worked as a health worker for two years now. “I receive around 70 patients per day, the work force is not enough to cover the load,” she said.

In the busy laboratory, technicians Rahma and Huda work tirelessly for long hours. “The burden is massive, and many people coming in are in critical condition. Available laboratory reagents do not cover the need, and some of the equipment needs to be replaced or requires maintenance,” said Rahma.

More needs to be done to fill the gap and provide the needed blood transfusions and medical care to thalassemia patients in Yemen.