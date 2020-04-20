Search for cancer cure leads researchers to mend broken hearts instead

Researchers trying to turn off a gene that allows cancer cells to flourish have instead discovered a possible cure for heart disease.

Dr. Megan Bywater from an Australian medical research center has been collaborating with scientists from his country and the UK to look into a gene, referred to as Myc, which allows cancer cells to replicate uncontrollably, brisbanetimes.com.au reported.

Myc is known to be overactive in almost all answers, and so part of the research Bywater and her colleagues were doing involved making Myc overactive in mouse models and seeing what happened.

At that point, Bywater said, they made a surprising discovery.

"We found that it can’t really do much in adult heart cells, and that’s because they are lacking this complex called P-TEFb," she said.

"What we figured out is if we can ramp up the levels of P-TEFb in an adult heart cell, they can now respond to Myc, and one of the things that Myc does is allow a cell to grow and divide and make more cells."

Heart cells are one of the only cells in the human body that do not have a self-repair mechanism, meaning that any damage to the heart is mostly permanent and accumulates over time.

Heart disease is one of the single biggest killers in Australia, with Bureau of Statistics figures showing 18,590 Australians died of the condition in 2017 or 51 people a day, accounting for 12 percent of all deaths that year.

Heart disease affects 23 million people worldwide every year, and after a heart attack, an adult human heart can lose up to one billion heart muscle cells.

The researchers have now discovered a potential method to jump-start the healing ability in heart cells, meaning cumulative damage that leads to heart disease can be halted and even reversed.

"This is something that has been a bit of a holy grail in the field of cardiac biology," Bywater said.

"What we think we’ve done is break down the basic building blocks that would allow an adult heart cell to grow and divide."

The next step in the research will be getting human heart cells to grow and divide and regenerate injured tissue, which can be done with cell cultures in a lab.

Researchers from QIMR and Cambridge University in the UK are continuing to collaborate on the work, although Bywater has now moved back to trying to cure cancer, rather than heart disease.

"The extent of growth and division [of heart cells] is more than anyone else has seen in this field previously, and now the challenge is to develop a therapy which can be applied to people, and that’s what the research teams are working on," she said.

"It’s becoming more and more apparent that in the field of cancer biology and cellular regeneration, there’s a lot of overlap that can be applied to both."