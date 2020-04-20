'Largest drop in economic activity in history': Up to 3.4 million Aussies tipped to lose jobs

As many as 3.4 million Australians could be out of work in the coming weeks as social distancing protocols cripple entire industries that operate on close human contact.

New data from a Grattan Institute working paper has revealed that between 14 to 26 percent of all Australian workers could be jobless as the large-scale roll-on effects of the restrictions bite months down the track, 9news.com.au reported.

Researchers believe that a ‘second round’ of economic hardship is coming as COVID-19 restrictions deepen the impact of an already-predicted recession.

"The second-round impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on employment, and economic activity, will also be severe," authors Brendan Coates, Matt Cowgill, Tony Chen and Will Mackey wrote.

"Firms and households not initially affected by public health measures will scale back their spending to preserve cash flow in the face of an extended downturn.

"Meanwhile Australia faces a synchronized slowdown among our major trading partners, adding to the economic hit from COVID-19."

The calculated impact of extended restrictions caters for 1.9 million to 3.4 million people out of work, with low income workers twice as likely to find themselves jobless than high income workers.

Younger Australians and women were also predicted to be hit hardest.

So grave is the impact on our economy that the researchers believe this year's downturn will potentially be the largest in Australian history.

"The evidence and estimates released so far suggest three things," the researchers wrote. "First, the employment downturn in Australia and elsewhere is likely to be very large.”

Estimates vary, but all suggest that Australia is facing one of the largest drops in economic activity — perhaps the largest — in its history.

"Second, the precise size of the shock, both in Australia and overseas, remains unclear.

"Third, most estimates of the size of the shock to employment and output have grown over time – more recent estimates are more pessimistic than earlier views."

The researchers concluded that while the budgetary costs of government support programs like the JobKeeper payments and the JobSeeker increase are large, they are manageable.

"COVID-19 is a once-in-a-generation, if not once-in-a-century event. Public debt accrued in responding to the crisis should be paid back over decades, not years," the researchers wrote.

"Nonetheless Australian governments continue to face long-term budget challenges.

"As Australian governments move to consolidate their budget positions over time, they should do so in a way that drags least on the economy and shares the cost across the community and generations."