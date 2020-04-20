Chinese couple married for 60 years beats virus together

China Daily/ANN Chinese couple holds hands together after their recovery from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Married for 60 years, a couple from Wuhan, Hubei Province, recovered from the novel coronavirus together thanks to the care of the medics and more importantly the support from each other.

“They held hands together when we took them downstairs for CT scans. They got through the tough time together, according to thestar.com.my.

“They are very much in love,” said Yu Liping, a doctor from Wuhan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine who treated the couple.

“Their love is very inspiring.”

Fu Chunzhi, 79, and Li Hongsheng, 84, returned to the hospital to show their appreciation to the medics recently.

On Feb. 4, Fu started to cough and had a fever.

Two days later, Li also started to show similar symptoms.

On Feb. 7, CT scans showed that there were infections in their lungs.

On Feb. 13, they were admitted to the hospital for being highly suspected to have the coronavirus.

Soon their cases were confirmed.

When the couple first arrived at the hospital, Fu’s condition was more severe than Li.

“Seeing my husband getting better next to me everyday really calmed me down and gave me hope,” Fu said.

“We put them into the same ward so they could encourage each other and won’t feel lonely,” Yu said.

“Also, they were able to share additional information about each other’s health history with doctors.”

On Feb. 24, the couple was discharged and they walked out of hospital while holding hands.