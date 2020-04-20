China rejects Australia's questions on its handling of coronavirus

China dismissed as groundless on Monday Australia’s questioning of how Beijing handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had been open and transparent.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Sunday called for an international investigation into the origins and spread of the virus, Reuters reported.

In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Payne’s remarks were “entirely without factual basis,” adding that questioning China’s transparency was unfounded and showed a lack of respect for the sacrifices of its people.

“China expresses deep concern and resolute opposition to this,” Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.

Beijing has come under pressure over transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a virology institute with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

The director of the maximum-security laboratory in China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan rejected the claims that it could be the source of the outbreak, calling it "impossible".

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife.

The director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Yuan Zhiming, said on Saturday that "there's no way this virus came from us," AFP reported.

None of his staff had been infected, he told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN, adding the "whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus".

The institute had already dismissed the theory in February, saying it had shared information about the pathogen with the World Health Organization in early January.

Australia’s call came amid rising criticism in recent weeks from the United States, including President Donald Trump, who said on Saturday that China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the pandemic.

The virus has caused nearly 2.4 million infections and more than 160,000 deaths worldwide, paralyzing life and business in major cities.

On Monday, China’s National Health Commission reported 12 new infections, taking the mainland’s tally to 82,747, while the death toll stood unchanged at 4,632.