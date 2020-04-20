Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan Region discuss trade relations

Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan Region discussed expansion of trade relations in a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was held between Iran’s consul general in Sulaymaniyah, Mehdi Shoushtari, and the governor of the province, Haval Abubakir, on Sunday evening, Mehr News Agency reported.

The two sides talked about ways to remove obstacles and problems in the path of expanding trade relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Shoushtari listed measures implemented by Iran in the fight against the coronavirus in Iran.

The governor of Sulaymaniyah expressed hope that Iran and Iraq would be able to overcome the coronavirus in the near future.