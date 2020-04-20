MP: Petchem industry driving force behind Iran’s development

Assadollah Qarehkhani described the petrochemical industry as the propeller engine and driving force of the domestic economy, saying, “The industry has a very important role in the development of the country. If the locomotive of this dynamic industry moves well, the country's economic and industrial development can move at a faster pace,” Shana reported.
He added that based on the drawn-up plans, Iran's petrochemical industry is predicted to account for a significantly greater share of the global petrochemical output in the next few years.
“Achieving this important goal requires greater national determination, interactions and cooperation.”