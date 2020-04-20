RSS
0443 GMT April 20, 2020

MP: Petchem industry driving force behind Iran’s development

MP: Petchem industry driving force behind Iran’s development
SHANA

The domestic petrochemical sector, as a sustainable and attractive industry, plays an important role in the country's economic system and creates value by using available resources in the path of development, said a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee.

Assadollah Qarehkhani described the petrochemical industry as the propeller engine and driving force of the domestic economy, saying, “The industry has a very important role in the development of the country. If the locomotive of this dynamic industry moves well, the country's economic and industrial development can move at a faster pace,” Shana reported.

He added that based on the drawn-up plans, Iran's petrochemical industry is predicted to account for a significantly greater share of the global petrochemical output in the next few years.

“Achieving this important goal requires greater national determination, interactions and cooperation.”

 

 

 

   
Shana
