Railroad sole way of Iran-Turkey trade for now: Official

Turkey has barred all trucks, even the Turkish ones, from entering the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus, said the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), noting that the railroad is the only option left for the continuation of trade exchanges between the two neighbors.

In comments on Monday, Ruhollah Latifi added that, at present, the only remaining path for exports and imports between Iran and Turkey is the railway running through the Razi border crossing (northwestern Iran), Tasnim News Agency wrote.

More than 130 train cars are transporting commodities between Iran and Turkey, he added.

Latifi said the Turkish government decided to refuse all trucks entry into Turkey as part of the precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus spread, noting that even Turkish trucks have been stranded behind the common border, in the Iranian territory, since April 10.

More than 210 Turkish trucks carrying export commodities have been left stranded behind the Bazargan border crossing, in northwestern Iran, and cannot return home, even though they have cleared customs in Iran, Latifi said.

Last month, Iran’s ambassador to Ankara said Iranian and Turkish cargo trucks were carrying out ground shipping service via third countries.