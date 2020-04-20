RSS
0444 GMT April 20, 2020

News ID: 267970
Published: 0351 GMT April 20, 2020

Official: 14m tons of essential ‎goods transported from ports in two months

IRNA

Domestic Economy Desk

A total of 14 million tons of essential goods were transported from Iranian ports to different provinces during February 20-April 19, indicating a nine-percent growth year-on-year, said an official of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO).

Gholamhossein Daghaghele, RMTO‎'s director general for Goods Transportation Department, told IRNA on Monday that the figure stood at 13 million tons during the same period last year.

To accelerate the supply of goods to the domestic market amid the coronavirus outbreak, the unloaded products were directly transported from the country’s ports to different provinces in the two-month period, he said, adding that previously the goods were carried to storehouses after being unloaded from ships and then loaded onto trucks.

Daghaghele‎ noted that the direct loading of the goods from ships onto trucks helped reduce transportation costs and the time of stay at the ports for both ships and trucks.

He added the goods are carried from the point of origin to the southwestern port city of Bandar Imam Khomeini, Shahid Rajaee port (southern Iran), northern port city of Bandar Anzali, port of Bushehr (southern Iran) and Amir Abad port in northern Iran.

Daghaghele said additional fuel has been given to the truck drivers transporting these goods to the destinations to show appreciation for their efforts.

Plans are underway to give other incentives to the drivers, such as extra tires and cheap motor oil, he added.

The coronavirus outbreak began in Iran in late February.

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
