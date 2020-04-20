Commonwealth of Independent States to screen Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ online

Iran’s animated movie, ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, will be screened in video on demand (VOD) services in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as of April 28.

It was also supposed to be screened in Russian cinemas but, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the program was canceled and Aurora Trade Company will screen the Iranian animation in VOD services of CIS, IRNA reported.

‘The Last Fiction’ was earlier screened in Spain, the US, Sweden, Greece, and Norway.

It is now being displayed on VOD platforms of Spain, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Rahgozar’s animation is based on a chapter of the Persian poet Ferdowsi’s magnum opus, ‘Shahnameh’ (Book of Kings), Iran’s millennium-old national epic.

The film follows Zahhak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia and the young hero Afaridoun’s fight to save the kingdom and its people from darkness.

But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

The movie’s production process lasted eight years, during which it was introduced as one of the top six animation projects in the world by Annecy Festival (in which the animation premiered) in 2013, and one of the top four animations under production at the Cannes Film Market in 2016.

The animation won 12 awards at national and international festivals including the best feature animation award at the 3rd International South American Film Festival in Chile, the Best Film award at the 3rd Ajayu International Animation Festival in Peru, the Best Score award at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, as well as Best Animated Feature Film at the 16th edition of the San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival in the US.

It is voiced over by prominent Iranian actors, including Parviz Parastouei, Akbar Zanjanpour, Bita Farrahi, Hassan Pourshirazi, Ashkan Khatibi, Hamed Behdad, Shaqayeq Farahani, Melika Sharifinia, Farrokh Ne’mati, Baran Kosari and Majid Mozaffari.