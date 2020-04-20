Company CEO: Mostazafan Foundation generated over 14m MWh of electricity last year

Domestic Economy Desk

Power plants affiliated to Mostazafan Foundation, one of Iran’s main charity organizations, generated 14.4 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity in the previous calendar year, ending March 19, said the CEO of a domestic private company involved in the power industry.

Mohsen Amiri added that given the timely completion of the overhaul of the power plants by his company, the country is fully prepared for the arrival of the period in which domestic consumption reaches its peak.

Commenting on the construction of a power plant in the western Iranian province of Lorestan, he said the first gas unit of the plant has become synchronous with the national electricity network and the second unit will join the power grid in four days.

Amiri said the steam unit of Khorramabad Combined Cycle Power Generation Plant with a capacity of 160 MW will come on stream by March 2021, adding once operational, it will help increase the plant’s total capacity to 480 MW.