Iranian artist puts his works for sale at auction to help COVID-19-affected communities

A veteran Iranian artist Amir-Houshang Aqamiri launched a campaign to show support for health workers and those infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues in the country.

Aqamiri said that he will put his visual artworks on sale at an auction during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on April 25, IRNA wrote.

The income from this auction will be donated to COVID-19 patients and the health workers who have put themselves at risk to save people’s lives, he said.

Aqamiri said he had secretly supported charitable institutions in the past to help free prisoners and help patients recover, but this time he decided to announce his campaign openly as a culture-making gesture.

The coronavirus taught us how short life is and having the chance to help others is the most valuable human asset, he said.

He wished for a better future, urging the people to join forces to rebuild a fairer world.