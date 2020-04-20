Iranian documentary to be screened at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

- Iran’s ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ to compete at Munich festival
- ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ to go to Santiago film festival
- Iran, Austria ink agreements to boost art, cultural cooperation
- Iran-Germany archeological explorations to begin in Kerman
- Iran-UN cooperation exhibition extended
- Polish Film Week to open in three Iranian cities
- New Orleans festival to screen four Iranian films
- Iran beats Germany, puts perfect end to VNL Week 1
- Iran’s ‘Light, Shadow, Life’ goes to Italian documentary festival
- Stronger Iran, Pak, Russia cooperation stressed for regional peace