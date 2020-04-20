RSS
News ID: 267975
Published: 0411 GMT April 20, 2020

Iranian documentary to be screened at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

Iranian documentary to be screened at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

Iranian documentary ‘Democracy on the Road of Saveh,’ directed by Touraj Kalantari, was accepted in the 2020 Mammoth Lakes Film Festival in the US.

The 43-minute Iranian documentary will go on screen in the main section of the festival, which will be held from May 20-24, ifilmtv.com wrote.

This documentary is a about events in the city council elections in a region near Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The documentary depicts challenges to democracy with humor.

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is a five-day event that screens independent features and shorts in Mammoth Lakes, California.

 

 

   
