Iranians pay tribute to Sa’di online

Aficionados of Persian literature mark April 20 to commemorate Sa’di, the world-renowned Persian poet and literary scholar of the medieval period, but this year all programs were organized online due to the COVID-19 disaster.

Iranians planned to celebrate Sa’di Day for Turkish Persian literature lovers with a live program titled ‘Sa’di and a Wise Life’ on Instagram.

In addition, an online exhibition, which opened Monday, is displaying posters representing the interest of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in the ‘Golestan’ (The Rose Garden), the masterpiece of the Persian poet.

The exhibition entitled, ‘The Golestan of Imam,’ has been inspired by ‘A Government Based on Morals,’ the memoirs of Hojjatoleslam Abdolkarim Biazar Shirazi, a pupil of Imam Khomeini.

The Book City Institute in Tehran also paid tribute to the Persian poets Sa’di and Sohrab Sepehri during a weeklong online program entitled, ‘A Week with Sa’di and Sepehri’.

The program began on Monday, which is Sa’di Day, as well as the 40th anniversary of the passing of Sepehri, one of Iran’s icons of Persian free verse.

The ancient scholar Sa’di has gained worldwide fame, not only in Persian-speaking countries but in the West, with his poems being quoted in a multitude of sources.

Sa’di is probably the first Persian poet to have been translated into European languages. A German version of the ‘Golestan’ appeared in 1654.

Along with Rumi and Hafez, Sa’di is regarded as one of the three main pillars of the ghazal (love poem) in Persian poetry, Press TV reported.

Born in the Iranian city of Shiraz in 1208, Sa’di is often referred to as the master of prose and poetry in Persian literature and he has been globally praised for expressing his deep social and moral thoughts in a style, which is famous for being “simple but impossible to imitate.”

Sa’di studied Islamic sciences, law, governance, history, Arabic literature and Islamic theology at the Nizamiyya University in Baghdad and set off for a three-decade journey to foreign lands after the Mongols invaded Iran in the 1220s.

Sa’di is best-known for his books ‘Bustan’ (The Orchard) and ‘Golestan’ as well as a number of masterly odes portraying human experiences.

In the two books, Sa’di tells many colorful anecdotes of his travels through Anatolia and the Levant where he was captured by Crusaders at Acre and spent seven years as a slave digging trenches outside its fortress.