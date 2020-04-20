RSS
0444 GMT April 20, 2020

News ID: 267977
Published: 0428 GMT April 20, 2020

Iran, Pakistan discuss strengthening cooperation

Iranian Consul General in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the post-coronavirus era.

Referring to pos-coronavirus period plans, Mohammad Rafiei emphasized on Tehran's readiness to increase the level of political, economic and cultural relations over border trade, Iran Press reported.

He met Chief Minister of Balochistan Province of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially the development of relations between Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Iran and   Pakistan.

While emphasizing the importance of developing comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan said that the post-coronavirus era should be considered very important and valuable for strengthening cooperation.

Referring to the issue of resumption of border trade between the two countries in accordance with health standards, Kamal Khan said, "Coronavirus has caused Pakistani officials to pay more attention to the Taftan border region and the need to strengthen its infrastructure."

He said the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also discussed about the need to provide the necessary infrastructure in Balochistan and the Taftan border region.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Pakistan
cooperation
 
