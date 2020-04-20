More US protests call for lifting coronavirus restrictions as governors push back

Europe takes cautious steps to ease lockdowns

LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS Two men hold signs as they protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease as hundreds gather to demonstrate at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, the US, on April 19, 2020.

Protests flared in US states over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed President Donald Trump’s claims they have enough tests for the novel coronavirus and should quickly reopen their economies, Reuters reported.

This is while, Germany and other parts of Europe took tentative steps to ease lockdown measures on Monday but officials warned the battle against the pandemic was far from over, AFP wrote.

An estimated 2,500 people rallied on Sunday at the Washington state capitol in Olympia to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

Despite pleas from rally organizers to wear face coverings or masks as public health authorities recommend, many did not.

“Shutting down businesses by picking winners and losers in which there are essential and non-essential are violations of the state and federal constitution,” rally organizer Tyler Miller, 39, an engineer from Bremerton, Washington, told Reuters.

In Denver, hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol to demand the end to Colorado’s shutdown.

Stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the virus, have battered the US economy and more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month. Demonstrations to demand an end have previously erupted in a few spots in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitols of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

“These people love our country,” Trump, who has touted a thriving economy as the best case for his reelection in November, told a briefing in Washington on Sunday. “They want to get back to work.”

In New York, the US epicenter of the pandemic, hospitalizations continued decline to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell. There were 507 new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

“If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing, while urging residents to continue social distancing.

The US has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuomo, along with other governors, are clamoring for more tests to detect new infections as well as to test for immunity as part of their plans to reopen their states.

The region of Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC is still seeing increasing cases.

Several states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner.

The governors of Michigan and Ohio on Sunday said they could double or triple their testing capacity if the federal government helped them acquire more swabs and reagents, chemicals needed as part of the testing process.

Trump’s guidelines to reopen the economy recommend a state record 14 days of declining case numbers before gradually lifting restrictions. Yet the Republican president appeared to encourage protesters who want the measures removed sooner with a series of Twitter posts on Friday calling for them to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all run by Democratic governors.

Inslee of Washington redoubled his attacks on Trump’s call to “liberate” states, saying the president was encouraging people to violate state laws on self-isolating.

Europe’s cautious steps

Europe has also seen encouraging signs in recent days, with death rates dropping in Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

On Monday, Germany and other parts of Europe took tentative steps to ease the lockdown measures.

Some shops reopened in Germany and parents dropped their children off at nurseries in Norway as tight restrictions in place for weeks were lifted in parts of the continent.

Clashes in Paris suburb

In France, rioting broke out in housing estates around Paris as tensions escalated over the virus lockdown, uk.news.yahoo.com reported.

Footage posted on social media showed protesters hurling projectiles including fireworks, and police responding with tear gas and baton charges. Other videos showed several police cars and bins being set alight.

The violence erupted in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in the north of the city, and continued into the early hours of Monday.

France, which on Sunday recorded its lowest number of hospital deaths since March 23, also said a nationwide lockdown in force for a month was beginning to bear fruit.

The hope is tempered by fears of new waves of infections, warnings that life will not be back to normal for many months and deep concern over the devastating impact the virus is having on the global economy.

But even the smallest return to normality was welcome.