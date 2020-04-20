Louvre Abu Dhabi launches virtual tour, digital activities to do from home

About a month after Louvre Abu Dhabi closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum launched new online activities for those who are staying at home.

A highlight is a virtual walkthrough of the exhibition ‘Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West’, a comparative study of knightly traditions from Islamic and Christian cultures, which was on view before the closure on March 14.

The online version of the exhibition, which can also be viewed with a VR headset, weaves through the gallery space and highlights artworks of interest in English, Arabic and French. A series of audio guides in English is also available, thenational.ae wrote.

There are also online learning resources for children in the Make and Play section, including videos that teach visitors how to recreate artifacts and artworks at home using everyday materials. These include a Mondrian-inspired collage made of colored tape and cut-outs of helmets and shadow puppet horses from the Furusiyya exhibition. Free-to-download exhibition guides of previous shows and flashcards are also shared on the website.

The Art from Home section delves into the artworks in the museum’s collection, such as its Buddha heads from India and China and the Ottoman painter Hamdi Bey’s work, ‘A Young Emir Studying’. Meanwhile, the museum’s mobile application contains 150 multimedia materials such as images, audio and video that are accessible in English, Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Mandarin and Russian.

“While Louvre Abu Dhabi is temporarily closed, our mission of sharing stories of cultural connections continues,” said museum director Manuel Rabate in a statement. “Turning to art in difficult times can be truly inspiring and rewarding,” he continued, adding that the museum will continue to add features to their website in the coming weeks.