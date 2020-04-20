RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0939 GMT April 20, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267980
Published: 0528 GMT April 20, 2020

Range of IRGC's naval missiles increases to 700 km

Range of IRGC's naval missiles increases to 700 km

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander announced that the force has developed missiles with a range of 700 km, Iran Press reported.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Monday that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, IRGC also entered the defensive areas, adding the mission of the IRGC is to defend Islam and the Revolution and to establish peace and tranquility.

The IRGC Navy Commander referred to the country's military progress in various military sectors, including naval weapons, saying: "We are proud that all our military facilities and equipment are produced domestically and we are not dependent on foreign countries."

He added: "These advances came while in the past the highest range of our naval missiles was 45 km, which was to be operated by US advisers. But now we have various kinds of missiles with a range of 700 km, which have been produced domestically by Iranian military elites."

Enumerating the various achievements of the IRGC in the military field in the last 40 years, Admiral Tangsiri said: "Our situation is in no way comparable to the past, and the IRGC and the navy are building all kinds of missiles, ships, and destroyers, and a lot of work is being done in the field of research and development."

 

   
KeyWords
IRGC
naval missiles
Navy Commander
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3270 sec