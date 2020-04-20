Range of IRGC's naval missiles increases to 700 km

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander announced that the force has developed missiles with a range of 700 km, Iran Press reported.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Monday that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, IRGC also entered the defensive areas, adding the mission of the IRGC is to defend Islam and the Revolution and to establish peace and tranquility.

The IRGC Navy Commander referred to the country's military progress in various military sectors, including naval weapons, saying: "We are proud that all our military facilities and equipment are produced domestically and we are not dependent on foreign countries."

He added: "These advances came while in the past the highest range of our naval missiles was 45 km, which was to be operated by US advisers. But now we have various kinds of missiles with a range of 700 km, which have been produced domestically by Iranian military elites."

Enumerating the various achievements of the IRGC in the military field in the last 40 years, Admiral Tangsiri said: "Our situation is in no way comparable to the past, and the IRGC and the navy are building all kinds of missiles, ships, and destroyers, and a lot of work is being done in the field of research and development."