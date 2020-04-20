Rouhani: There is no way to ensure regional security but cooperation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that there is no way to ensure the security of the region except cooperation and friendship between the regional countries.

President Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on Monday, according to the president’s official website.

Appreciating efforts made by Kuwait’s Emir in order to stabilize the situation in the region, Rouhani said Iran is ready for further cooperation aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region and the world, as well as to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian president added that Tehran expects Kuwait to take stands to the regional issues and the United States’ wrong behaviors.

Referring to the conditions in the world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the president said, "We hope that these difficult conditions make some realize that they need to reconsider their mistakes."

Rouhani stressed on cooperation between the regional countries in the fight against coronavirus, and added that the Islamic Republic has gained good experiences in this area and is ready to transfer its experiences to friendly countries, including Kuwait.

In a separate telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Rouhani expressed sympathy with the Italian people over the death of thousands of Italians due to the coronavirus and said Iran has made good progress in fighting the virus and is ready to transfer its experiences to other countries.

He said that countries will not be able to overcome this crisis without the help of each other, stressing that preserving the lives of human beings is more important than anything else.

In these difficult circumstances, the US pressure on the Iranian people is more inhumane than ever, and its continuation is a brutal crime against a great nation and is against all human principles and international regulations, Rouhani added.

Rouhani also referred to the US opposition to Iran’s request for International Monetary Fund's loan, noting that, "We expect European countries, especially Italy, to take necessary steps against the US violation of the international rules.