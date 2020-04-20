India sends medical aid to Iran amid coronavirus pandemic

National Desk

India has sent a consignment of medical items to Iran to help Tehran contain the novel coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 80,000 people in the country.

The items included bio-safety lab and testing equipment and personal protection equipment such as gloves, face masks and gowns.

The medical equipment was delivered to Relief and Rescue Organization of Iran’s Red Crescent Society in Tehran on Sunday.

Following the spread of the deadly virus around the world, several countries, especially the Asian countries, rushed to send humanitarian aid to Iran.

Iran was one the hardest-hit countries at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran reached 5,209 on Monday with 91 deaths in the past twenty four hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 83،505, he said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said last week more than 30 countries as well as a number of international organizations have provided Iran with assistance in its battle against the coronavirus.

Iran’s economy has been damaged by the US sanctions reimposed in 2018 following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Though humanitarian exports are not subject to the US sanctions, foreign companies have difficulty sending their sales of medicines and other products to Iran due to fears that they could be affected by the American sanctions.